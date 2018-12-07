It's all going to plan for Baily Cargill

It may have raised a few eyebrows dropping from the Premier League to League 2 but Baily Cargill says he is happy with the way things are going at MK Dons this season.

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for Dons since meeting with Paul Tisdale at his house in the summer after being released by Bournemouth. Since his arrival in defence, Dons have reached the top of the table and kept 10 clean sheets, while he started against his former club in the Carabao Cup.

Cargill has made 20 appearances this season

Highly thought of at the Vitality Stadium, Cargill surprised many with his decision to drop down four divisions this season. Last year, he was playing for League 1 Fleetwood, and Scottish Premiership outfit Partick Thistle while out on loan from the Cherries.

And while he was linked to a move back to League 1 this term, Cargill said his decision to move to League 2 is already paying off.

"When I came here, I had a plan in mind of how I wanted things to go, and at the moment it is heading in that direction," he said. "I think I'm getting better and better as a player here, the club is going in the right direction and we're winning games. It was a bit of a risk for me but it was only going to go one way, and I'm glad I did it.

"I like getting forward and creating chances, and my position now allows me to do that. I have to do my defensive duties first and foremost, but the way we play, I can underlap and overlap and gives me the chance to get forward, so I'm really enjoying it."

Cargill returned to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup earlier this season

Paul Tisdale had been a long term admirer of Cargill, finally landing his man shortly before the start of the season. And while he isn't surprised with the way Cargill has taken to life at his new club, he is pleased it was so seamless.

The manager said: "I'd liked Baily for a long time, and always thought he would suit my teams. I'm not surprised – he settled in, played and did well not sooner than I thought, but he found his feet quicker than I expected. He came in not long before the Oldham game, without much of a pre-season.

"He came on at half time against Grimsby in August and it all fell into place. That has been the blessing – he has come in, not got injured and fitted in.

"I think he needed us, and we needed a centre half – certainly now we do! I think he needed to play regular football in a team that suited him, and so far so good."

Cargill has been a regular in the side since August

"We're all really enjoying playing for Tis at the moment," Cargill continued. "We're playing well and winning games. We had a little bit of a blip, but it helps us, brings us back down to earth a bit and gets us working even harder to maintain our performances."