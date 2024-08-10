"It was in our hands": Williamson's frustration after Dons loss

MK Dons conceded after just two minutes against Bradford City on Saturday | Jane Russell

MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson’s reaction to the opening day defeat to Bradford City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Williamson felt the game was in MK Dons’ hands as they suffered a 2-1 opening day defeat to Bradford City on Saturday.

Trailing by two goals inside the opening five minutes, Dons halved the arrears when Alex Gilbey fired home after 20 minutes. But the hosts twice missed from inside the six-yard box as Callum Hendry and Stephen Wearne squandered opportunities in the second-half to draw level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Bradford’s chances after their goals were few and far between, Williamson was frustrated at full-time, and does not want to get used to the feeling of dominating and coming away with nothing.

New owner Fahad Al Ghanim, wearing Dons' home shirt, was in the director's box for the game after taking over on Friday | Jane Russell

“We are disappointed because it was in our hands,” said the head coach. “We'll need to watch it back, and we need it to be a massive lesson. We don't want this to be a familiar feeling of dominating a game and coming away with no points.

“It was in our hands, which makes it frustrating, but puts the emphasis on us to learn and make sure we grow and develop from it. I don't feel like we got undone tactically, but a 25-yard shot and a deflected shot in the first five minutes was a tough one to swallow.

“I was disappointed in the first half-an-hour with our own possession. The detail we lacked was the simple things. We tried to penetrate too early and too quickly and we needed to be patient, we needed to break lines sideways as well as vertically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those missed opportunities though from Wearne and Hendry, while the likes of Gilbey and Matt Dennis also forced saves from Bantams keeper Sam Walker, left Williamson ruing what might have been.

He continued: “On another day, we score three or four goals. We got into the 18-yard box numerous times, so there are positives and you can look at how easily we cut through them at times, but I'm not interested in that at the moment, just the things we didn't do well.”