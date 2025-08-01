The captain spoke ahead of tomorrow’s season opener against Oldham Athletic

Dons skipper Alex Gilbey believes the MK Dons players owe supporters an apology after last season, and thanked them for sticking by them on the eve of the new campaign.

Last term was the worst in the club’s history as they laboured to a 19th place finish in League Two, and have subsequently spent big this summer to make amends.

Gilbey, who missed the end of the season after having surgery in April, had a message for supporters ahead of Saturday’s kick off against Oldham Athletic at Stadium MK, admitting he would not have stuck around as much as they did after last term but promises big things.

“Thank you for last season,” he said. “I’m a football fan myself, and if I was watching my team performing every week like we did, I don’t think I’d go, but they still came in their numbers. It will be a lot better this season, it will be a lot more exciting so make sure you are here.

“I think promotion is the aim, how that looks, I’ve not got a crystal ball. If we have a medal around our necks come May, no matter how we do it, everyone will be very happy and we’ll have achieved our goal.

“It’s nice this season that everyone has the same goal - it’s about what we’re going to do, not what I’m going to do. Every time I’ve been promoted, that’s what a successful dressing room looks like.”

Taking on the newly promoted Latics on Saturday, Gilbey continued: “It is a really tough game to start with. We know what they can do to hurt us, and we know we’ll have to be at it. We can’t just think we’re a good team and we can roll teams over, we have to actually mean it.

“Oldham will be riding on a high, they’ve just been promoted from one of the toughest divisions to get out of, so they’ll fancy themselves to do well this season, so we have to stick to our job and do what we do.”