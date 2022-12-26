“It will live with me forever”: Jackson on first win as a head coach
MK Dons 1-0 Forest Green Rovers
MK Dons’ Boxing Day win over Forest Green Rovers is one which will be remembered by Mark Jackson forever more as the first win in his head-coaching career.
Daniel Harvie’s 58th minute strike was enough to guide Dons to the win at Stadium MK - the first time they have won back-to-back league games this season - and with it secure Jackson’s first triumph since taking over four days ago.
And despite a few hiccups in the first-half, with keeper Jamie Cumming forced into more saves than he would have liked to keep fellow strugglers Rovers at bay, it was a pretty straightforward win too as Dons moved to within a point of safety.
But for Jackson, it was the first win to cap off a memorable day in charge.
“It will live with me forever,” he said. “Every aspect of the day today has been a first for me. I've relished every moment. I've tried to take it in, tried to savour it and I will do tonight. But in the morning, we'll be looking towards Peterborough.
“It's memorable for me. You've got to enjoy victories for a moment, recognise how you've worked together.
“But ultimately, you have to focus on the next game coming. I know what football is like, it'll come back to bite you in the backside if you don't respect it. We know we've got a really tough period coming up and we have to be ready physically and mentally.
“Someone said I could relax now, but you can't be relaxed on the touchlines. I enjoy those emotions, if I lose those in football, I think I'd struggle in life a bit.
“Of course you have to contain yourself and monitor yourself at times, and I can get carried away, but the staff will regulate me at times as well!”