“It will live with me forever”: Jackson on first win as a head coach

MK Dons’ Boxing Day win over Forest Green Rovers is one which will be remembered by Mark Jackson forever more as the first win in his head-coaching career.

Daniel Harvie’s 58th minute strike was enough to guide Dons to the win at Stadium MK - the first time they have won back-to-back league games this season - and with it secure Jackson’s first triumph since taking over four days ago.

And despite a few hiccups in the first-half, with keeper Jamie Cumming forced into more saves than he would have liked to keep fellow strugglers Rovers at bay, it was a pretty straightforward win too as Dons moved to within a point of safety.

But for Jackson, it was the first win to cap off a memorable day in charge.

“It will live with me forever,” he said. “Every aspect of the day today has been a first for me. I've relished every moment. I've tried to take it in, tried to savour it and I will do tonight. But in the morning, we'll be looking towards Peterborough.

“It's memorable for me. You've got to enjoy victories for a moment, recognise how you've worked together.

“But ultimately, you have to focus on the next game coming. I know what football is like, it'll come back to bite you in the backside if you don't respect it. We know we've got a really tough period coming up and we have to be ready physically and mentally.

“Someone said I could relax now, but you can't be relaxed on the touchlines. I enjoy those emotions, if I lose those in football, I think I'd struggle in life a bit.

