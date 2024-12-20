"It would be nice!": Lindsey on Dons' first away game in nearly two months

Rodney Parade | Getty Images

MK Dons have only played four away games since Scott Lindsey took over in late September

There are no storms or wild weather fronts heading towards England and Wales this weekend, meaning MK Dons might get an away game on the board for the first time in nearly two months on Saturday.

The squad head to Wales on Friday, destined for Newport where they will, hopefully, take to the field at Rodney Parade to play away from home after their last two trips, to Fleetwood and Barrow, were postponed due to the weather.

Scott Lindsey and his men have to look back to October 26 and the 3-1 win over Grimsby Town for their last away game, but while the long-distance matches were postponed, the squad had already made the significant road-trips in advance and were left disappointed in the vicinity when the late calls were made.

Though showers are expected in Wales on Saturday, Lindsey hopes his side will be able to wake up in their hotels on Saturday morning and actually get a game of football in this time around.

“It would be nice! We've done that a couple of times recently, which has been very frustrating. I don't think there are any storms predicted this weekend, so hopefully we get a game.”

Club captain Dean Lewington added: “We've done two lovely trips to Fleetwood and Barrow with no game, so it will be nice to get on the pitch at least!

“Playing away has it's own challenges, and we'll have to be prepared for a different type of game. After so many home games, you kind of get used to playing here, so it will be a good game.”

Since taking over in late September, Lindsey has only overseen four away games, but has picked up ten points from a possible 12, only dropping points in his first game in charge - the 1-1 draw with Barrow.

Home form in League Two has been strong since Lindsey took over, but with the away days mounting up now in the remainder of the season, he wants form on the road to match up.

He continued: “Our home form has been good, and until last Saturday I think it was the best in the league, and our away form has been good too, but we haven't played loads.

“We want to get to Newport, settle in, prepare as normal, play a game and hopefully keep that away form going.”