"It would mean a lot to me": Ex-Dons coach eyes FA Cup reunion with non-league side

The former MK Dons coach would love to cross paths with them in the FA Cup

South Shields boss Ian Watson is eyeing up a reunion with his former club after putting their name in the hat for Monday’s FA Cup first-round draw.

Ian Watson has made a flying start to life as a head coach in the north-east. Named Manager of the Month for September in National League North, ‘Busty’ has overseen a 13-game unbeaten run since taking over at the helm, with Saturday’s 4-0 win over Spalding sending the side into the FA Cup first round draw.

Watson was a popular coach across two spells at Stadium MK. Arriving as part of Mike Williamson’s staff, he was the assistant head coach before following the ex-Newcastle United man to Carlisle in September 2024. Following Williamson’s sacking at Brunton Park, Watson returned to Milton Keynes in March when Scott Lindsey was given his marching orders, helping Ben Gladwin negotiate the final games of the season before the arrival of Paul Warne.

Echoing the same scoreline as his former club on Saturday, with Dons beating Bristol Rovers 4-0 at the Memorial Stadium, Watson admitted he would love a reunion with his old club when the balls get pulled from the bag on Monday night in the first round draw of the world’s most famous cup competition.

“I would love an MK Dons tie, that would mean a lot to me,” he said. “They are special people there and I had a special time there but I would love a big draw for the boys.

“I had 12 months last year, everything was tough, every day was tough and football became tough.

“I love the game, I love football and these boys have given me some of that love back so for them, I would love to get a big game.”

The first round draw takes place at 6.30pm on Monday night. It will be held before Worthing face Robbie Savage's Forest Green Rovers in the fourth round of qualifying. MK Dons will be ball 30 and South Shields will be ball 56.