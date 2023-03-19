“It’s annoying because I’ll miss the game!” Kaikai jokes about international call-up

Not many people would prefer to stay in Milton Keynes over a trip to Morocco, but Sullay Kaikai is lamenting the timing of his international call-up.

Sierra Leone’s African Cup of Nations qualification campaign sees them taking on Sao Tomé and Principe in Morocco next week, with Kaikai looking to add to his seven international caps.

The timing of his call-up though means he will miss Dons’ clash with Morecambe as they look to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season.

“It's annoying because I'll miss the game!” said Kaikai after Saturday’s win over Accrington. “But it's an honour to be called up for my country so I'm looking forward to it.”

Though there was an element of tongue-in-cheek from Kaikai, Dons’ head coach Mark Jackson emphasised to the 27-year-old the opportunity he had, saying: “He's gutted to be missing the game, but I've told him international call-ups don't come often. He's very privileged to have the opportunity, so he needs to go and enjoy it.

“It's a credit to him. We've got players eager to come in, and hopefully we'll continue our winning run while he's away.”

Jonathan Leko has now served his three-match ban and will be back in contention to start next Saturday against Morecambe, but it is not a given with Kaikai recently playing at wing-back - a role unfamiliar to Leko.

But with options available to him, Jackson added: “Every player came on played their part. They're all champing at the bit. They've all got a strong belief of what they can bring to the team.

