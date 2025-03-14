"It's been a rough start": Sanders must wait his turn at MK Dons after illness

The January signing may have to wait his turn to get back into the MK Dons side

Defender Jack Sanders may have to wait to get his chance back in the MK Dons team under Ben Gladwin.

The 25-year-old January signing from St Johnstone has been on the injured list since early February, making only three appearances, after being hospitalised with a kidney infection.

During his time out of the side though, Sanders has seen a change of the guard at the top of the club with Scott Lindsey sacked and Gladwin taking up the reins in the meantime while a permanent successor is found.

Back training with his new team-mates again though, Gladwin said Sanders has been in his office this week eager to find out where he stands in the pecking order under the interim head coach.

“It has been a rough start for him,” Gladwin admitted. “He signed for the manager, then had the illness, then the changes have happened. He's there or thereabouts. He has trained really well, and he gives us another really good option.

“He will be a really big part of the club moving forward, I have no doubt. I'm trying to reassure him that's the case, but in the short term, we are where we are, we've just won a game and we want him to be a big part of the group on and off the pitch.”

Fellow defender Laurence Maguire’s return to the side on Saturday against Morecambe was praised by Gladwin in the aftermath of the game for his comeback performance.

Speaking this week, Gladwin continued to laud the former Chesterfield man for his role during his ten-week absence through injury.

Gladwin added: “He has still been a big part of the process and what has been going on behind-the-scenes. Loz understands his role on and off the pitch, but to have him back was so good.

“It made me so happy to see him back on the grass. He fills the group with a lot of confidence because you know what you will get from him. He gives everything, communicates, he defends the box, squeezes the lines and is so calm on the ball. We're lucky to have him.”