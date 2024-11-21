"It's down to me": Wearne on his struggles to find form at MK Dons this season

Stephen Wearne | Jane Russell

The 23-year-old has only managed one goal for MK Dons this season, and he admits that is not enough

Stephen Wearne admitted he has struggled to hit the targets he has set himself to become a regular in the side for MK Dons this season. And he said it is up to him to fix that.

Nearly 12 months after first arriving at Stadium MK, the 23-year-old was a firm fixture in the side under Mike Williamson at the start of the season. But after scoring his only goal of the season in Williamson’s final game in charge, he disappeared from view until the FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon earlier this month.

Injury kept the former Gateshead man side lined in the first few months of Scott Lindsey’s time at the club, and since his return to the fray, Wearne has started the last two league games.

His lone goal this term though is a stark contrast to what he wanted from the season. Last term, in 19 appearances, he bagged four goals and provided six assists too as he became something of a surprise package in the second-half of the campaign.

Though he has excuses, Wearne was keen not to blame them, instead citing himself as the biggest factor in getting back the form he has in him.

“It's down to me,” he said. “You can say you need consistency, or to play loads of games but that's not how football works. If you're not performing, you'll come out of the team. It's up to me to get those performances and numbers going the way I want them to.

“We've got so many talented players in the squad, so if you're not performing, someone else will come in. We're all supportive of each other, but for me, I have to work on my game and play without really thinking about those sorts of things.

“I had a few unfortunately timed injuries, which no player wants. I'd been in and out of the team before the gaffer arrived too so it has been a bit stop-start for me.

“I've been in the side the last few games but I haven't really got going as much as I would have liked to. I want to build some momentum, but I'm just trying to work as hard as I possible can and embracing every challenge, trusting my team-mates, and hopefully I can kick on.”

With his happy-go-lucky demeanour, Wearne said he has been working on the psychological side of the game to balance the ups and downs that go with form,

He continued: “I believe in my ability. Form is a mental thing, and I've worked a lot on my mindset and being in and out of form. I'm not playing badly, but I haven't hit the numbers I have wanted to, and I haven't performed the way I want to. I've just got to get my head down and work hard and it will come.”

Lining up in Lindsey’s formation on the right behind Scott Hogan in recent weeks, Wearne admits he is having to adapt to playing on the opposite flank to the one he would prefer - currently occupied by top-scorer and captain Alex Gilbey - but it is a role the 23-year-old believes suits him well.

“I really enjoy the concepts he's brought in, I've learned a lot so far,” the former Gateshead man added. “We're given a lot of freedom to play, and ideas to put into practice.

“I've been playing off the right-side which, for me, is not as natural for me as playing on the otherwise. When I cut in, I'm on my wrong foot so it's a bit unnatural but I'm really enjoying it.”