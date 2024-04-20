"It's just noise": Williamson on FA Cup replay controversy
While the footballing world debates the Football Association’s decision to scrap FA Cup replays from next season, MK Dons boss Mike Williamson had no opinion either way on the ruling.
As controversy overshadowed the announcement, with the EFL countering the governing body’s claims that clubs outside the top flight were given a fair say in the call, Williamson said the news was ‘noise’ which he was not entertaining, with Dons’ sights set on the League Two play-offs.
When asked his take on the future of the competition, Williamson said: “I love the FA Cup, but all our focus is on the play-offs. For me, it's just noise, and I haven't really got an opinion on it right now to be honest.
“I don't know enough about it to have an opinion, and we're out of the FA Cup. We've got a very exciting competition that we're still in, so for me, all thoughts and energy is on that pursuit.”