"It's just noise": Williamson on FA Cup replay controversy

FA Cup

While the footballing world debates the Football Association’s decision to scrap FA Cup replays from next season, MK Dons boss Mike Williamson had no opinion either way on the ruling.

As controversy overshadowed the announcement, with the EFL countering the governing body’s claims that clubs outside the top flight were given a fair say in the call, Williamson said the news was ‘noise’ which he was not entertaining, with Dons’ sights set on the League Two play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Competition drove changes in Dons' win over Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked his take on the future of the competition, Williamson said: “I love the FA Cup, but all our focus is on the play-offs. For me, it's just noise, and I haven't really got an opinion on it right now to be honest.