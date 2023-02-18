“It’s not acceptable”: Jackson blasts Dons after conceding five again

Mark Jackson was furious after his side conceded five goals for a second game in a row, going down 5-2 to League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

After the 5-0 mauling at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night, Dons took an unlikely 2-1 lead in with them at the break at HIllsborough on Saturday, but conceded four as Darren Moore’s side took over top spot, dumping Dons back into the bottom four.

While improving their structure from set-pieces, having conceded from three in the week, four of Wednesday’s five goals game from open play, with the other coming from the penalty spot - their 12th conceded this season.

While the scoreline may have been a little harsh on his side, Jackson said his side are proving too soft and easy to beat of late and have to change.

“We're coming away again having conceded five goals,” he said. “It's not acceptable as a team that we crumble that easily. On Tuesday, we did it from set-plays, but this time it's from open play. We have to be better. We've got to be more resolute and harder to play against.

“Time is running out, we've not got long of the season left. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. It's going to hurt. Conceding that amount of goals from a defensive point of view, we can't be that soft, we have to be better. It has to change, and change quickly.

“We went in ahead at half-time and we were confident we could maintain that, rather than changing, sitting deeper. But when we concede the third, disappointment crept in, we felt sorry for ourselves.

“We're just too easy to score against at the moment, and that can't be the case.”

Key moment in the game

Lee Gregory’s goal on 64 minutes fired the Owls into the lead for the first time in the game, after Jonathan Leko and Mo Eisa scored either side of a Josh Windass goal to send Dons in ahead at half-time.

But Dons were left fuming with the officials after they felt the striker had fouled Jack Tucker in the build-up, pushing the defender to the ground.

Jackson felt it was a turning point in the game, saying: “The third goal is clearly a foul, a push on Tucks and it's hit his arm as well.It was a key moment in the game.

“We've got to trust the referees to see that and they haven't. It was a kick in the teeth and we didn't recover.

