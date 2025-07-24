"It's not long -ball for the sake of it": Jones explains MK Dons' new style

The new style of play is not route one

Not often in the past have MK Dons been labelled a ‘long-ball team’ and they are not about to start now.

While not as possession-obsessed as previous regimes at Stadium MK, Paul Warne’s side are intent on getting from back to front quickly, capitalising on the pace and power of their frontline to get in behind.

Playing long though is not the primary plan, according to full-back Gethin Jones.

“We’re not playing the ball long for the sake of it,” said the ex-Bolton man. “We want to play aggressive, attacking football and try to get up the pitch as quickly as we can.

“I’ve played against Dons for years, and I’ve played in teams that try and keep the ball for the sake of keeping it. Sometimes you end up getting nowhere. You might have 70, 80 per cent possession and have no goals for it.

“We’ve been told that if we have nothing on, look to the front line because they’ve got bundles of pace up there, stick it in behind and they’ll chase.

“We’ve worked on that press, and how we want to run all over teams. It’s good for us to have that end-ball if you’ve got nothing on.

“At the end of the day, it’s the scoreline and the points that mean something. We’ve worked tirelessly on how the gaffer wants us to play.”

Making the move to Milton Keynes with his family not long after putting pen to paper, Jones said settling into his new surrounds at work has been an easy transition after leaving Bolton last summer.

“The gaffer is really big on the culture, and how we all get on with each other,” he continued. “The week in Spain has really helped us come together and become a bit of a family really.

“If we’re close off the pitch, I think it shows on the pitch with the partnerships you create. That goes on and off the pitch. If we stick together, we’ll go far this year.”