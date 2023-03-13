The MK Way might have to be moved aside in the run-in, according to Jack Tucker.

While MK Dons are trying to be best known for their style of play, the 23-year-old admitted Dons are going to have to get ugly with their performances in the final ten games, winimg by any means necessary in order to survive against relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday’s triumph over Cambridge United saw Dons pick up their first win in over a month, and their first win at Stadium MK since Boxing Day, and though it was not a pretty affair, it was effective.

Taking on fellow relegation scrappers Accrington Stanley and Morecambe in the next to, Tucker said the defence in particular needs to cut out some of the more intricate designs on the style of play in the next few weeks to get the job done.

“I’m a defender, so my job is to keep it out the net,” he said. “Everything else with the ball is a bonus but first and foremost, I want to keep clean sheets, keep the ball out then net, head things, kick things if that has to be the way it’s done.