Defender Waller is having to get used to waiting for his opportunities

After playing regular football for much of this season, Charlie Waller admitted he is having to bide his time at MK Dons.

The 19-year-old spent the first-half of the season on loan at National League side Sutton United where he racked up 25 appearances for Steve Morison’s side at the heart of the defence.

But back in Milton Keynes, Waller has had to wait for his chance and for the first time in his career, he is having to be patient.

“I've found it hard, to be fair, but it is part of my development,” Waller said. “I'm learning that you're not going to play every week, but the coaches here have been brilliant and they have told me if I keep working hard, I'll get chances. I want to keep that shirt. “

His recall from Sutton, made after Dons’ Boxing Day defeat to Notts County, came at such short-notice, Waller had to borrow some boots off Laurence Maguire - whose injury prompted the 19-year-old’s return - to appear on the bench against Crewe Alexandra on December 29, with all of his still down in London, such was the unexpected turnaround.

“It happened really quickly,” Waller continued. “I was called at 9, 10pm and was told I needed to be at the club for 8am the following day. I didn't have any boots with me, so I gave Gilbey a call to see if any of the lads could help me get some! I ended up wearing a pair of Laurence Maguire's for the Crewe game!

“I loved it there. I was really grateful to Steve Morison, the gaffer there, for the amount of games I played. It was such a good group, and a really good club. I cannot thank them enough for the experience and everything they gave me. It was great for me and hopefully I can take that into playing here.”