“I’ve never seen a floodlight score a goal”: Alexander on MK Dons’ home form

Stadium MK might be one of the biggest grounds in League Two, but it will not win them any points this season according to Graham Alexander. Pic: Getty

Stadium MK might be one of MK Dons’ biggest assets but Graham Alexander says it will win them nothing this season.

The largest stadium in the division this season with a capacity of 30,500, ahead of Bradford City’s Valley Parade (25,136) and Notts County’s Meadow Lane (19,588), playing at MK1 could be something of an occasion for visiting teams and their supporters, but it will mean Dons have to up their game at home, according to their head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having started the season with something of a surprise win over early title favourites Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground, Dons return to Stadium MK for their Carabao Cup opener against League One side Wycombe Wanderers before taking on Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, again in the comforts of their own home.

After winning just for times at home last season en route to relegation, Dons will need to dramatically improve their record at Stadium MK this term, but Alexander believes that will not be a given.

“I've never seen a floodlight score a goal, or a scoreboard keep a clean sheet,” he said. “This stadium will not win us a game this season.

“The gym doesn't make you strong, it's what you do in it. It's a lovely venue and arena to play in, but you still have to run, compete and leave your lungs out there. This is what we have to focus on.