Jacko hopes he will remain in charge after Dons drop to League Two

Mark Jackson hopes he will be the man charged with leading MK Dons back to League Two next season, but admitted his fate is out of his hands.

Jackson picked up 27 points from 25 games in charge since taking over just before Christmas, but it wasn’t enough to keep Dons in League One.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on the final day though means the club slip into the fourth tier for the third time in their history, finishing 21st with 45 points.

Read More A stunning fall from grace: How MK Dons went from promotion hopefuls to League Two relegation

When asked about his future at the club, Jackson said he was not sure whether he would remain in charge at Stadium MK as a result of Dons’ relegation, but said he hoped to be given the chance to do so.

“I'm not sure,” he admitted. “We’re just out of League One, so it’s difficult for me to answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In a short space of time, I've come into the club in a difficult situation, but I knew that. I fully believe in our ability as a staff to achieve our goal.

“We couldn't get it over the line this time, but I'm confident in my ability as a manager and head coach to create a style of football that can win games and compete.

“It's a disappointing time, but we'll have to see what happens.

Read More Heartbroken Jackson reacts to Dons’ relegation to League Two

Advertisement

Advertisement