Jacko hopes he will remain in charge after Dons drop to League Two
MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson spoke about his future at the club after they were relegated on Sunday
Mark Jackson hopes he will be the man charged with leading MK Dons back to League Two next season, but admitted his fate is out of his hands.
Jackson picked up 27 points from 25 games in charge since taking over just before Christmas, but it wasn’t enough to keep Dons in League One.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on the final day though means the club slip into the fourth tier for the third time in their history, finishing 21st with 45 points.
When asked about his future at the club, Jackson said he was not sure whether he would remain in charge at Stadium MK as a result of Dons’ relegation, but said he hoped to be given the chance to do so.
“I'm not sure,” he admitted. “We’re just out of League One, so it’s difficult for me to answer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“In a short space of time, I've come into the club in a difficult situation, but I knew that. I fully believe in our ability as a staff to achieve our goal.
“We couldn't get it over the line this time, but I'm confident in my ability as a manager and head coach to create a style of football that can win games and compete.
“It's a disappointing time, but we'll have to see what happens.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I hope so from a personal point of view. It's a fantastic club, it has a fantastic set up and I want to be a part of that. I feel I can bring things to the table to add to that.”