Jacko’s final rallying cry ahead of Dons’ relegation decider

The final word from the head coach as MK Dons take on Burton Albion on Sunday

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 17:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Everything that can be said, or indeed written, has now been said and indeed written.

MK DonsLeague One fate will be decided on Sunday at the Pirelli Stadium when they take on Burton Albion, with a win securing their spot in the third tier next season. Defeat will almost certainly spell relegation.

With the future of the club reliant on the 90 minutes in Staffordshire, head coach Mark Jackson gave his finally rallying call to his players and fans alike.

“It's massive, it's enormous,” he said. “When you're in football, there are a lot of things you play for. It's the love of the game, for creating moments, memories and big occasions. Winning titles, promotions, cup wins, giant killings - those are memories.

“But within that, there are survival games as well. Ultimately, teams do that too, and they can be just as memorable too.

“I've been involved in big games in the past, with Leeds at the end of last season. Consistency and calmness is important, we're not trying to do anything different. There is no motivation needed, the magnitude of the game is there.

“We are in a position where we can create a memorable moment for the club, the players, individuals, for families, for everyone, we can create that moment, and we do not want to pass that moment up.

“Obviously you want to compete at the top, and be like last season - pushing for the top. But we are where we are, and we're presented an opportunity to go and create a memorable day for the supporters, go and win a game of football and secure our League One status.

“It's absolutely massive.”

