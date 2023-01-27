Jackson hints at Dons departures as deadline day approaches

Mark Jackson confirmed Rotherham striker Josh Kayode will remain with MK Dons until the end of this season, but was coy on the future of Louie Barry.

The Aston Villa loanee has scored just once in 32 outings for Dons this season, and has made just two starts since Jackson took over a month ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Left on the bench against Forest Green Rovers and out of the squad completely on Tuesday night to face Shrewsbury, Barry could well be heading back to Villa Park before the window closes.

Having confirmed earlier this month that Jamie Cumming and Henry Lawrence would be staying at the club, having replaced Daniel Oyegoke with another Brentford loanee Paris Maghoma, and confirming Kayode is to remain at Stadium MK from Rotherham, it leaves only Barry’s situation up in the air with regards to his loan status.

When asked about loans, Jackson said: “We don't know what will happen just yet, but things can happen quickly as the deadline approaches. There's nothing concrete yet, but there might be movement either way before the window closes.”

Interest in his players

With four new additions to his squad during this window, Jackson hinted there may also be movement away from Stadium MK before the transfer deadline, with offers coming in for some of his players.

“We've had interest from other clubs for our players, and I think it's something we have to look at,” he continued. “I have to get that right to make sure the squad is balanced.

“We've got a lot of players, and as I mentioned on Tuesday, some players are missing out and we have to balance it with what we need short-term, while keeping an eye on the long-term as well. And that might mean players need an opportunity to go and play to develop and be ready for us in the longer-term.