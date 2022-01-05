Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson was relieved to see his side score late on against MK Dons to go through to the quarter finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Jonathan Leko’s stoppage time winner ensured the Addicks go into the hat for Thursday’s draw, but manager Jackson admitted Dons caused his side a lot of problems in the second half.

“I thought it was a really good game,” he said. “(Dons) are a really good team, they play out from the back and can cause you problems. We tried to get after them and press, I thought we did it well at times. At other times they got behind it and with their good players, caused us issues.

“It got very open in the second half, and we lost our way a little bit when we made changes and they got their chances. But we finished strongly, and popped up with the goal.