Jackson read Dons the riot-act at half-time after poor Lincoln showing

Mark Jackson said he had to read his side the riot-act at half-time after a dismal opening 45 minutes against Lincoln City.

Paris Maghoma’s 90th minute equaliser earned Dons a point which looked unlikely at the break, having turned in an awful showing t Sincil Bank.

Trailing to a wonderful Danny Mandroiu strike in the sixth minute, Dons caused the hosts absolutely no problems whatsoever until the interval - though Mark Kennedy’s men hardly gave Jamie Cumming much to do in return either.

Jackson’s half-time rocket though kick-started Dons’ game, and though Mandroiu hit the post with five minutes to go, Maghoma’s first career goal, flicking in Nathan Holland’s 90th minute corner, earned Dons a point.

“I had words with them at half-time, we had to because it wasn't good enough,” said Jackson afterwards. “It's the first time I've had to do that. We've lost games when we've played better than that. We didn't have the right tempo, and we weren't connected. But we were in the second. We had to play differently, be more aggressive too.

“I challenged them to have more terratory and we did. We changed formation and adapted it, and I think it worked.

“We didn't cause them any problems whatsoever in the first-half. It was a team I didn't recognise. They scored a great goal but it deflated us, we didn't have any attacking impetus. I felt we played into their hands, and didn't mix our game up enough.