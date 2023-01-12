Jackson’s hunt for new MK Dons backroom staff continues

Work on bringing new players to Stadium MK is rumbling on behind-the-scenes, as are discussions to add new coaches to Mark Jackson’s MK Dons backroom staff.

Since Jackson’s arrival in late December, Aaron Dagger has arrived from Leeds as Technical Insights Analyst and Paul McGrath joined this week from Port Vale as First Team Fitness Coach.

Advertisement

But as yet there is no permanent assistant nor goalkeeper coach, with David Martin taking over those duties thus far.

Earlier this weekm Jackson said, in the hunt for players to bolster Dons’ squad, that they would only go after the right targets, and of his backroom staff search, he was employing the same disicipline.

“It needs to be right and we're working hard on that as well,” he said. “We're getting closer every day with that as well. Hopefully there will be news on that soon, but I cannot put a time-scale on it.