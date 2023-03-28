Jackson’s long-term vision mothballed during Dons’ relegation scrap

Mark Jackson admitted he has had to park some of his long-term visions for MK Dons in a bid to get them out of trouble this season.

Taking over the relegation strugglers in December, Jackson’s grand plan for the team has yet to wholly take effect as he looks to solve the side’s short-term problems.

Despite winning his opening match, Jackson has won only five of the subsequent 16 matches in charge, with the side forced to grind out results more than sweep their way to victory – not exactly in keeping with ‘The MK Way’ as sold.

With the relegation scrap though, with availability issues caused by injury and suspension and with a horrible run of fixtures through February, Jackson admitted some his his ideas have been mothballed to focus on keeping the side in League One.

He explained: “In elements of the games so far since I’ve come in, you’ve seen elements of it but it hasn’t al fit together like a perfect jigsaw yet. There have been varying circumstances which has dictated that. but ultimately it’s the goal. Every day, we see signs of that improving, players grasping the concepts. I’ve been fairly happy, but of course it can be better. That’s not just down to the players, but everyone. That’s what we’ll continue to do until the end of the season.

“My longer-term vision is playing a certain way, and we’ve tried to implement it in a lot of the games we’ve played. We don’t want to change the identity of the club, and it’s my preferred style of play as well to have more possession than the opposition.

“But has that been the case in every game? No, and that’s for varying reasons. We want to dominate the game and possession, we want to build and be creative.”

For Jackson, getting to the summer and the pre-season period is the focus, where he feels he can start to get more of his plans across into his side, without the pressure of being in the thick of the relegation battle.

He added: “A pre-season is essential, it’s the chance to cement your ideas into place. It helps you build on the culture, evolve and develop it. That time in the close-season is vital because there’s an element of calmness as well.

“In the midst of a relegation battle, it’s hard to get everything in.