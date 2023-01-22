January duo show promise after making Dons debuts

New signings Jonathan Leko and Max Dean endeared themselves to MK Donssupporters at the first opportunity on Saturday as they made impressive debuts in the 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.

Leko was handed a starting spot in Mark Jackson’s side and his cross set up Mo Eisa a couple of minutes before half-time to cancel out Myles Peart-Harris’ opener.

He was withdrawn on the hour-mark, before fellow January signing Max Dean came on for what was due to be the final two minutes before nine minutes were added at the end at the New Lawn.

On Leko, Jackson was pleased with what he saw, saying: “He took a bit of time to get into the game, as the whole team did. I asked the players to be more aggressive and to run at defenders.

“He showed that when we switched him and Mo over, and he delivered the ball for the equaliser.”

Eisa, who bagged a brace in the win, said the relationship with Leko will grow the more they play and train together.

“It's not just for me to learn to play with him, but the whole team has to learn how he plays,” said the striker. “We have to build connections throughout the team. But we have to get that connection quicker.

“I told him a few times when he had the ball on the edge to cut it back to me. I knew next time he had it I'd gamble at the back post and he did.”

Dean’s cameo at the end was a lively one too, and his enthusiasm in making his EFL debut was summed up with a big pump of the fists when he won a free-kick while Dons were under pressure deep into stoppage time to eat up some of the clock.

Of his debut, Jackson said: “He has good character, he knows what I expect from a striker in and out of possession. It's a challene for him to come into senior football, but I felt bringing him on at that time would help us.

