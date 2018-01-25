January signings to wait until Micciche assesses Dons

There won’t be any hasty January signings under new manager Dan Micciche - at least not this week.

The manager only has a week before the transfer window slams shut until the summer, and with Dons in the relegation zone, he has little time to lose.

However, stepping into the breach on Tuesday means he has nearly a week to look over his existing squad before Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Coventry City at Stadium MK to decide where he feels the squad needs to improve.

That isn’t to say though that the wheels aren’t already in motion behind the scenes.

“Firstly, we need to give the players here an opportunity,” he said.

“Everyone has been given a clean slate. We’ve got one or two things in the pipeline, but nothing will be happening this week anyway!

“I’m desperate to give these players the best opportunity possible because I genuinely believe we have good players here.”