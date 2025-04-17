Jardim warns Newport of a potential 'new manager bounce' at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Newport County spoke ahead of the game on Good Friday with MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newport County boss Nelson Jardim wants his side to try and finish the season on a high, starting with a win over MK Dons on Good Friday.

The Exiles head to MK1 a point and a place above Dons in 18th in League Two, but in a similarly rotten run of six defeats in their last eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Newport rounded out the campaign with eight consecutive losses, but that indignity is something Jardim wants to avoid this time around.

“We don't want to go and finish the season like the club finished the last one,” Jardim said.

"The players know that, we've spoken about it, but it is up to them to go and deliver, to take responsibility for us losing the last game in the way we lost.

"The players have to take the responsibility for some of the results not going our way. Ultimately I am responsible but it is about them being at it and focused."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Dons, Newport are not quite mathematically safe from the drop yet, but could secure their spot on Friday.

Jardim though warned Dons could benefit from the new manager bounce with Paul Warne installed in charge this week, but he hopes to do enough to confirmed their League Two safety.

Jardim continued: “We still haven't finished our job. We could have done it two or three weeks ago, but haven't quite done it yet.

“We expect a reaction from them. Preparations haven’t changed much from our usual routine, as we always try to focus on ourselves. But we know they’ll be up for it and we expect a tough game. A new manager brings energy — and they’ll be eager to show what they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve studied their squad, how they’ve been playing, and how they like to set up. But for us, we’ve got to match their effort and commitment on the day.

“No one can accuse me of selling dreams that weren't doable. We wanted a comfortable season and for the most part we've had that. Sometimes expectations went beyond what we could deliver.”