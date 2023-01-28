Jules and Jackson look ahead to Exeter City clash

Mark Jackson believes there will be elements of Exeter City’s game MK Dons can exploit in a similar way to the manner in which they limited Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

While Dons were beaten by a late goal against the run of play against the Shrews, Jackson was pleased with the progress his side have made in recent weeks, hauling themselves out of League One’s bottom four.

Taking on an Exeter side at Stadium MK, who have won two of their last nine League One outings under Gary Caldwell, Jackson hopes his side can put in a repeat performance on Saturday - without the last-minute heartbreak - and come away from the game with something.

“They'll be a threat,” said the head coach. “We've analysed their game and looked at where we can exploit them and where they can hurt us. There will be elements of the game which I think will be like the game against Shrewsbury.

“They're slightly different in the way they set up, but there are key areas we can impose our style and hopefully we can do that. We just have to create more clear-cut chances.

“We've been working a lot in training this week to get into that finishing phase so I want us to take that onto the pitch on Saturday.”

‘A difficult game down there’

Dons’ trip to St James Park earlier this season was one to forget. Cheick Diabate’s second-half header was the only goal of the game, but Liam Manning’s side barely made an impact, mustering just three efforts on goal all afternoon in a game Exeter should have won more comfortably, but for Jamie Cumming’s heroics in goal.

Defender Zak Jules, an unused substitute that day, believes both sides have changed since that day - both having undergone managerial changes - but he feels Dons have made enough changes to come out on top

He said: “If I remember rightly, it was a difficult game down there. They were aggressive, got in our faces and didn't allow us any time or space on the pitch which made it difficult.

“They've had a change in manager, so they might have changed a little, but I can't imagine it will be much. But we're the same, we're an aggressive front-footed side and we've got quality in the side, so it should be a really good match-up.