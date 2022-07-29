Jules’ future appears up in the air at MK Dons

Zak Jules’ future at MK Dons is unclear, with head coach Liam Manning ‘seeing how things pan out’ before the end of the transfer window.

Defender Jules spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, making 20 appearances for the Cod Army, compared to just 12 outings for Manning’s side in the first half of the campaign.

The 25-year-old, who signed from Walsall in January 2021, has struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot since moving to Stadium MK, and with the signings of Jack Tucker, Henry Lawrence and Daniel Oyegoke, he appears to be out of Manning’s thoughts for the new season.

He has also lost his number 4 shirt and will wear 33 instead this season.

On his return to the fold though, Manning praised Jules’ attitude since returning to Milton Keynes this summer, but admitted he was unsure what the future would hold for the Scot.

“Zak has come back and really pushed in pre-season,” he said. “I can only speak well of him in the way he has come back. He has played a little at centre half, a little at let back in the pre-season games.

