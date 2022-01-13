Zak Jules looks set to leave MK Dons

The clear-out at MK Dons looks set to continue with reports linking Zak Jules to a move away from Stadium MK.

The 24-year-old defender joined a year ago from Walsall and was initially thought to be a long-term successor to Dean Lewington at left centre-back.

Making 20 appearances last season, the Scot also played at left wing-back, scoring in his second outing for the club in the 4-1 win over Rochdale.

Jules has seen a lack of first team opportunity this season though, limited to just 12 appearances under Liam Manning’s watch, and only three league appearances since August.

With that lack of game time, Jules has been linked with a move to fellow League One side Fleetwood Town, who are currently in 19th.