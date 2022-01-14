Jules set to leave Dons on loan after lack of first team opportunities

Zak Jules has seen his first team opportunities at MK Dons limited this season

A loan move for Zak Jules could be completed today after Liam Manning confirmed the defender is in talks with another club, thought to be Fleetwood Town.

The 24-year-old has played just 12 times for Dons this season, unable to get into the side ahead of skipper Dean Lewington at centre back.

Rumours yesterday linked the Scottish defender with a move to Fleetwood Town, and Manning confirmed Jules was in talks with another club ‘at this level.’

“We're looking at a loan deal for Zak,” he said. “He’s going to look at a loan club today. Nothing is confirmed yet, it needs to be finalised but I think it will help him and the club.