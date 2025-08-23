"Just short of perfection": Newport win completes a strong week for MK Dons

The former Derby County man spoke after MK Dons’ 2-1 win over Newport County

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picking up seven points from a possible nine has made for a nearly perfect week at MK Dons says goal-scorer Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The Guatemalan international bagged his first goal since his summer move from Derby County to equalise for his new club at Newport County on Saturday as they went on to win 2-1 at Rodney Parade. Following their 5-0 win over Cheltenham Town a week earlier, and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Crawley Town on Tuesday night, Dons maintained their unbeaten start to the league campaign, climbing back up into the automatic spots at this early stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not a pretty performance by any means in south Wales, Mendez-Laing said winning by any means is the most important thing, and that dropping only two points over three games has put them in a strong position.

“Seven points in a week, you can’t complain, it’s just short of perfection,” he said. “This is the form we want to keep for the rest of the season.

“We’re delighted to win the game. It’s a cliche to say it but it’s the main thing. We had so many chances in the first-half, not clear cut, but we didn’t capitalise on them. I’m happy to get my first goal and three points to go with it, I can’t ask for much more.

“There are times you will dominate the ball like we did in the first-half, created chances, had one cleared off the line and then they score against the run of play. But when you have a team like we do, we roll our sleeves up and do the other side of the game as well.

“It won’t always be pretty, but if we know how to get three points it helps in the run.”