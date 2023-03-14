Kaikai called up to represent Sierra Leone in AFCON qualification

MK Dons winger Sullay Kaikai has been called up to represent Sierra Leona later this month, ruling him out of the game against Morecambe.

The 27-year-old, who signed for Dons in the January transfer window, will be a part of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification double-header against Sao Tomé and Principe as they look to overhaul Nigeria and Guinea Bissau atop AFCON Qualification Group A.

Kaikai, who has seven caps for Sierra Leone, is in line to play in the games on Wednesday March 22 and Sunday March 26, with both games taking place at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco.

But his involvement for the national side means Kaikai will be missing from Mark Jackson’s squad for the important relegation battle against Morecambe at Stadium MK on Saturday March 25.