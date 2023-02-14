Kaikai feels at home creating chances in Dons’ system

While MK Dons are still firmly in a relegation fight at the wrong end of League One, Sullay Kaikai says the chances the side are now creating will help them out of trouble.

Kaikai, who signed from Wycombe Wanderers during the January transfer window, netted his first goal for the club on Saturday to open the scoring against Oxford United at Stadium MK, and put at least two more on a plate for his team-mates.

But Dons’ issue of late has been putting games to bed when they have been on top. Kaikai though feels Mark Jackson’s style of play is ideal for both he and Jonathan Leko – another January signing – to deliver more chances and goals.

“It’s an attacker’s dream really, playing this type of football with waves of attack,” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to do what we do best - trying to create and score goals. It suits us down to a tee.

“In first halves, we’ve been creating a lot of chances. If we go in two or three up, it will kill games. That has to be our focus going into games, being more clinical.

“Second-halves will always be different, opponents will always come out fighting so it has to be one of our main focuses.

“It just comes down to repetition, practice getting the technique right and in games, having that calmness to execute it. It’s something as attackers we have to take responsibility for, and to put those chances away when they come.”

Jackson’s preferred formation has seen Dons deploy wingers to provide more opportunities for strikers, primarily Mo Eisa, to get on the end of.

And having drafted Leko and Kaikai in last month, Jackson believes he has the options now to give Dons more attacking prowess.

“In Sullay and Jonathan, we’ve got real threats going forwards,” Jackson said. “Jonathan has played a little less football, he’s still finding the rhythm in how he plays. Sullay has been exposed to a little more football this season, but they’re both such a threat going forward.”

On Kaikai, Jackson added: “I’ve been really pleased with Sullay. He’s hit the ground running, and he’s a really good learner and he wants to get better.