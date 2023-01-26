Kaikai joins MK Dons after leaving Wycombe Wanderers

Forward Sullay Kaikai has joined MK Dons until the end of the season after leaving Wycombe Wanderers.

The 27-year-old spent 18 months at Adams Park, making just 32 appearances for the Chairboys. His reputation though comes from an impressive two-year spell at Blackpool where he scored 13 goals in 68 outings.

Kaikai joins Jonathan Leko, Max Dean and Paris Maghoma in switching to Stadium MK during the January transfer window.

Speaking after completing his move, Kaikai said: “This is a great club with a great style of play which attracts players to come here. I’m just excited now to get started and hopefully I can hit the ground running.

“When I knew MK Dons were interested, it was something I felt that suited me. I am a player who likes to get into good areas and express myself and I know that fits in with what the head coach wants us to do.

“I want to get back to enjoying my football and I’m thankful that MK Dons have given me the opportunity to do that. Now it’s about getting my head down and working hard.”

Mark Jackson said Kaikai was high up on Dons’ target list this window, and feels the Sierra Leone international will add to his side’s attacking threat.

“He’s a player who has been high on our priority list during this transfer window and we’ve done a lot of work on him,” said the head coach.

