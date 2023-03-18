Kaikai’s strike lifts Dons out of the relegation zone with Accrington win

Sullay Kaikai’s eighth minute strike clawed MK Dons out of the relegation zone with a second consecutive 1-0 win, this time coming against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Kaikai’s second goal since his January move came early on, but they were unable to add to their advantage despite decent opportunities for Mo Eisa to double their lead.

Accrington piled on the pressure in the second-half, though Jamie Cumming was only really called into action with Tommy Leigh’s effort from 20-yards, while substitute Max Dean could have put it to bed towards the end, forcing Toby Savin into a good stop.

The win, their second in a row against fellow relegation candidates, lifts Dons out of the drop zone, leapfrogging Accrington to climb into 20th spot.

After their 1-0 win over fellow relegation rivals Cambridge United a week earlier, Mark Jackson made two changes to his side for the trip to Accrington, pairing Will Grigg alongside Mo Eisa up front, while bringing back Josh McEachran to the centre of the park, dropping Dawson Devoy and Nathan Holland to the bench.

Knowing the importance of a win, Dons started brightly and could have been ahead after just three minutes but for Sean McConville clearing Jack Tucker's free header off the line. Dons wouldn't have long to wait before they did take the lead though, just five more minutes in fact.

Good play from Eisa on the left allowed Conor Grant to pick up the ball in the penalty area, and he was able to delay to wait for the overlapping Sullay Kaikai, who darted around Rosaire Longelo, cut inside onto his left-foot and fired low past keeper Toby Savin.

And for the remainder of the first-half, Dons were good value for that lead too. Eisa and Grigg proved a handful for the Accrington defence as they pulled the likes of Doug Tharme and Michael Nottingham around, but the second goal evaded them.

Daniel Harvie couldn't direct his header, and Eisa fired a free-kick into the wall before having a shot deflected wide of the mark as the visitors looked the more likely to find the back of the net.

At the other end meanwhile, Jamie Cumming's powder was kept dry. He'd be a lot busier in the second-half though as Accrington piled the ball forwards desperately seeking an equaliser.

But for while they controlled the tempo, the Dons defence turned in a strong showing to head away everything that came their way.

Cumming did brilliantly to deny Tommy Leigh's effort from range, which was as close as they would come, while substitute Max Dean should have put the game to bed just two minutes after coming on, but saw his effort denied by Savin.

In the end, Accrington ran out of steam as Dons withstood their huff and puff, claiming back-to-back wins.

Referee: Craig Hicks

Attendance: 2,465 (290)

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Clark, Whalley (Adedoyin 57) Leigh, McConville, Nottingham, Longelo (Lowe 57), Pressley, Martin (Nolan 82), Tharme, Fernandes

Subs not used: Butler, Quirk, Isherwood, Mancini

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Tucker, Watson, Harvie, Kaikai (Robson 88), Maghoma, McEachran (Lawrence 80), Grant (Devoy 70), Grigg (Dean 70), Eisa (Johnson 80)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Holland