Kasumu completes move to Championship side Huddersfield Town

David Kasumu has completed a move to Huddersfield Town.

The 22-year-old midfielder played 93 times for MK Dons having come through the academy at Stadium MK.

Injuries stunted his progress over the last two years though, and he was limited to just 28 appearances for Liam Manning’s side.

Kasumu’s age means despite being out of contract, Dons are due a compensation fee from the Terriers which has already been settled between the clubs.

Read More Dons are open to tinkering with their standard formation

Kasumu joins former Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls at the John Smith’s Stadium, who made the same move last summer and almost helped the side to the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “We’re delighted to welcome David to the club, as he is a player who has been on our radar for a long period.

“His qualities are exactly the ones we look for in one of our central midfield roles within our game model. David brings fantastic energy to the pitch, can carry the ball well and has great defensive instincts too. When we met him, it was very clear what a great attitude he has; he shares our ‘Terrier Spirit’ when it comes to hard work.

“We also firmly believe that he can improve significantly in our coaching and physical programmes, which is reflected in the length of his contract.

Read More Hogg shoots down Cambridge striker link but hints at Grigg and Johnson deals