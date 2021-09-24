Kasumu could feature for Dons against Wycombe Wanderers

David Kasumu has missed all but MK Dons’ opening game of the season in the Carabao Cup after picking up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth. Head coach Liam Manning said he may feature against Wycombe on Saturday

After missing all but the first game of the season, David Kasumu is set to return to action for MK Dons this weekend against Wycombe Wanderers.

The midfielder captained the side in their first game of the campaign, the 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, but picked up a hamstring problem which has ruled him out since.

But after returning to training last week, head coach Liam Manning said the 21-year-old is likely to play a part when the Chairboys come to Stadium MK on Saturday, but it will be tough for him to break into the side straight away.

“David is back and will be involved at some point tomorrow I'm sure,” he said. “When you look at it, we've got a high level of competition and it gives me some sleepless nights and a lot of headaches which is a good thing!

“The biggest challenge for any manager or head coach is to keep everybody not necessarily happy but in a position where they know where they need to deliver for the team.”

Kasumu’s impact on Dons was noticeable when he returned to the squad last season after missing the first four months of 2021. Matt O’Riley said he is looking forward to playing with Kasumu again as he offers Dons a different dimension, especially when playing just in front of the defence.

“Dave is so good at it, especially when we play one man holding,” said O’Riley. “He’s got the ability to almost manage two players by himself.

“When I’m playing with Dave, I really enjoy it because it gives me more licence to do what I want to do, to get the team playing, and I think Dave is fine with that.”

Peter Kioso, on loan from Luton Town, scored his first goal for Dons last week in the 4-1 thumping of Gillingham but limped out in the latter stages at Priestfield. Manning said his injury came out of fatigue and there is no long-term issue with his fitness, and offered an update on striker Mo Eisa too as he continued his recovery after a groin problem.

Manning said: “Both are progressing. Peter's was more fatigue more than anything, in terms of the loads we put on him and adapting to that.