Kasumu downbeat after his latest hamstring injury

Liam Manning said David Kasumu will be looked after both physically and mentally after his latest hamstring injury

Another hamstring injury looks set to keep MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu sidelined.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for much of 2021 with hamstring troubles, missing the first four months of the year and then the start of the current campaign too.

Limited to just 10 starts this term, Kasumu pulled up after 40 minutes against Accrington Stanley on Saturday and could be out for the foreseeable future, not least tomorrow night’s game with AFC Wimbledon - the team he scored his first professional goal against.

Head coach Liam Manning says Kasumu’s latest hamstring problem has left him downbeat after working hard to get fit and back into the starting line-up.

“David is downbeat with the timing of the injury, and it's not the first time he's had hamstring trouble. He'll have a scan later. Now we have to look into it and make sure he gets the best care possible.

“He worked so hard to get back into the side, and made an impact in the games he played. After Charlton, we had a meeting and he showed a good response, he was in a good place and he deserved his start at Accrington. For all parties, it’s disappointing but that’s the industry.