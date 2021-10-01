Kasumu laments poor injury timing but cannot wait to make an impact for Dons again

David Kasumu said his injury could not have come at a worse time, missing the first 10 games of the season, but he is now back and raring to go for MK Dons

The timing of David Kasumu’s hamstring injury could not have come at a more inconvenient time for the MK Dons midfielder.

After captaining the side in their 5-0 beating at Bournemouth - albeit under strange circumstances as manager Russell Martin was about to leave the club - Kasumu would miss the first nine games of Liam Manning’s tenure in charge at Stadium MK, but the 21-year-old was watching on eagerly from the sidelines.

“It was bad timing, right before the first game of the season,” said Kasumu of his injury. “That's football, I had to take it on the chin. I had to make sure I was doing everything I could in the physio room to make sure it's not a recurring thing.

“It's not my first time out injured, so I've tried to watch as a player and not a fan, trying to see all the things the gaffer has asked us to do, and to see how it's implemented. And now I'm back, it feels like I haven't missed as much.

“Watching every game, seeing how well we've been going has been motivation to get me back on the pitch. With the team doing better, it's made me even more eager because they're flying and it makes it easier to come back into.”

After being an unused substitute against Wycombe last weekend, Kasumu made his on-field return on Tuesday night against Fleetwood Town, and got a standing ovation when he came onto the pitch.

He said the messages he received from supporters helped motivate his recovery and the welcome he got when he came onto the pitch was a great feeling.

He said: “Whilst I was out, I got a lot of messages from the fans, they have been so supportive. Coming on and getting the applause, a player notices that and it's a nice feeling. I want to thank all the fans for that and all the messages on social media - they are seen.