David Kasumu has made just 16 appearances this season

Another lengthy spell on the side lines has not been wasted by David Kasumu, who has come back even better, according to Liam Manning.

The 21-year-old missed the last six weeks with a hamstring injury, but played the final 28 minutes at the Stadium of Light and helped MK Dons secure victory over Sunderland as they consolidated their third place in League One.

Speaking about his midfielder afterwards, Manning said Kasumu spent his time in the treatment room well, returning in better shape than ever.

“He's a terrific physical specimen, he holds his conditioning really well,” said the head coach. “He's progressed in his attention to detail in the behaviours he shows off the pitch.

“He trains well, he works well and he's not beginning to understand the importance of everything around it which is so important. We challenge him to become the best version of himself.

“When you get an injured player, you can say ‘here’s the medical room’ but we make sure they keep learning and ensure they’re still a part of the group. He’s really bought into it and is in a really good place.