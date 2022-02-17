Kasumu nears Dons return after six weeks out

David Kasumu has been limited to just 15 appearances this season

An end to David Kasumu’s latest hamstring injury appears to be in sight after Liam Manning confirmed the midfielder is back in full training again.

The 21-year-old limped out of Dons’ 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley on January 8, missing the next six weeks as a result. It is not the first hamstring injury for Kasumu this season either, after suffering the same issue in Dons’ opening fixture of the campaign, away at Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

He also missed most of December through injury, as well as four months of last season too.

But head coach Manning confirmed the midfielder is back training with the first team again, saying: “David is back in full training. He's in a good spot and is progressing well. He's progressing nicely, has done really well.”