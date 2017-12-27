Kasumu’s dream comes true with professional deal

David Kasumu is delighted to have achieved his dream by signing his first professional football contract.

The teenager from Bletchley put pen to paper on his first deal at MK Dons on Boxing Day.

Kasumu has been associated with Dons since he was 13, and made his debut in the League Cup last season away at Newport County.

He has since made one appearance - a Checkatrade Trophy game against Stevenage at Stadium MK where he was named man of the match.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “It’s every boys dream to turn professional so I am very excited.

“I’m thankful to everyone who has helped me along the way – all the Under-18s staff, who have helped me on a day-to-day basis and the gaffer too for giving me this opportunity.

“My family are also very important to me and I want to make them proud.

Manager Robbie Neilson said: “First and foremost, he’s got a really good attitude – he works hard and he’s committed to being a football player.”

