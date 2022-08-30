Kayode needs time to reach full fitness after making Dons debut

New signing Josh Kayode is still being eased back into action after missing pre-season with Rotherham, Liam Manning confirmed on Tuesday night.

The Rotherham loanee played the opening 45 minutes against Cheltenham in the Papa John’s Trophy at Stadium MK before being withdrawn.

Despite not getting much of a chance to show what he can do, Manning said his first outing in Dons colours offers promise of what is to come.

“He missed a large chunk of pre-season with injury, he only started training last week,” said Manning. “He had 30 minutes with Rotherham so we gave him another 45 tonight. He showed a few good touches and I think he'll be a good addition.”

Kayode was not the only one to make his debut for Dons though, with teenagers Edward Gyamfi and Callum Tripp making their senor bows too.

Manning said: “Junior is one who came in in pre-season, showed a terrific attitude, showed a level of aggression and a desire to work. He's not played since pre-season so we have to give him a bit of leeway. He did a couple of bits but has a lot to work on.

“Callum coming on was terrific, to experience the intensity and physicality. And you have to take these experiences, and the emotion in the dressing room afterwarsd too, which you don't have in academy games.