Keeper Cumming joins MK Dons on loan from Chelsea

Jamie Cumming spent the first half of the season on loan at Gillingham but makes the switch to MK Dons

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has signed for MK Dons for the rest of the season from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan at Gillingham, and has been one of the few positives at Priestfield this season with the club sat 23rd.

The keeper is drafted in following the departures of both Laurie Walker and Andrew Fisher.

“I am really excited,” Cumming said. “This is a great opportunity for me at a club with great ambition and I am looking forward to helping the team as much as I can.

“Both my spells at Stevenage and Gillingham were great for my development but this felt like the right next move for me in my career, especially with the way the team likes to play – it will give me an opportunity to show a side of my game that I would say is a strength.