Keeper Harness on the move to join Southend on loan

The MK Dons goalkeeper is on the move again

Nathan Harness has agreed a short-term loan deal to join Southend United.

The 24-year-old keeper has made three appearances for MK Dons this term, but has dropped to third in the pecking order behind Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Tom McGill and Craig MacGillivray.

Earlier this season, Harness joined Wealdstone on a short-term loan deal which was ended before he could get an appearance. But after returning to the club, he now joins National League side Southend.

The Shrimpers currently sit 14th in the National League and have won three in a row heading into their game against Boston United this evening - a game Harness is eligible to play in.

“This move represents a great opportunity for Nathan to get some minutes under his belt in a really competitive division,” said Dons’ sporting director Liam Sweeting.

“We recognise the need for Nathan to play football to continue to develop and feel as if this move is the perfect chance for him to do just that.

“We're really pleased to see him join Southend, a great club that will undoubtedly benefit from his talent while also providing him with a fantastic platform to perform.”