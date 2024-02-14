Keeper issues for Dons as Harness steps in for injured Marschall

Nathan Harness

Goalkeeper Nathan Harness drew praise from head coach Mike Williamson despite the heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bradford City on Tuesday night.

The former Charlton Athletic keeper in truth could do little about any of the goals at Valley Parade as he made his first appearance for the club since August - sidelined through injury and limited to just one outing for the club since his summer move.

Injury to first-choice Filip Marschall thrust Harness back into the fold, while Irishman Michael Kelly was out of the trip to Yorkshire due to personal reasons, but Williamson felt the keeper held his own in spite of the circumstances.

"It happens in football," said the head coach. "Nath on the whole did really well. There were a multitude of reasons it didn't work tonight.

"Fil picked up a knock on Saturday, and it was touch-and-go whether he'd go off at half-time. It stiffened up, so he'll be assessed moving forwards, and hopefully he's back sooner rather than later.

"Kells had a family incident so our thoughts are with him and hope everything is ok.