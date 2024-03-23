Keeper Kelly absolved of any blame for mistake against Stockport

Michael Kelly

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly will not face any criticism from his team-mates after his mistake cost MK Dons the opening goal in the defeat to Stockport County on Saturday.

The Irishman, who was picked ahead of Aston Villa loanee Filip Marschall for the game, let the ball slip from his grip on 31 minutes to allow Callum Camps to score the opener for the Hatters, before the team capitulated and collapsed to a 5-0 defeat at Edgeley Park.

Kelly almost made an immediate amends with a terrific ball through to Joe Tomlinson moments after the opener, and then tipped a fierce Paddy Madden shot onto the bar, and made a great save at the death too but saw the rebound poked home.

The result effectively sees off Dons' chances of automatic promotion, but despite the error, skipper Alex Gilbey leapt to the defence of the keeper and said he would not face any more blame than anyone else for the defeat.

"Kells has been brilliant since he came in," said Gilbey. "This is the first time he's had a proper run in the league. It is going to happen, unfortunately, but he can learn from it.

"Individual errors happen, you can't really point fingers because everyone makes them. But at this stage of the season, in this type of game, you have to cut them out because against good teams like these will punish you, and they did that tonight."

Head coach Mike Williamson also defended the keeper, as well as others who made mistakes which led to goals on the night.

He said: "That's the nature of playing the last line. We had a lot of frustrated lads at half-time, but we missed chances. We made mistakes at one end, but you're not as punished by mistakes at the other.