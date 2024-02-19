Keeper Kelly gets extension to remain at MK Dons for the rest of the season

Michael Kelly

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly will remain at MK Dons until the end of the season after having his contract renewed again.

The 27-year-old initially signed for the club in September as injury cover for Nathan Harness, but has twice since had extensions to that short-term deal, and another has kept him in place until the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Left without a club heading into the new season following his release from Carlisle United last season, Kelly admitted he had a tough time of it during the first few months before getting picked up by Dons. Making three Bristol Street Motors Trophy appearances and lining up against Reading in the FA Cup, Kelly finally made his EFL debut against Tranmere Rovers last month, and again took to the field on Saturday during Dons' win over Swindon Town.

Impressing Mike Williamson since taking over in October, the head coach said Kelly's attributes and ability to fit the style of play he intends made extending his contract a simple decision.

"For me, he has all the attributes we're looking for in a goalkeeper," Williamson said. "I felt a calmness and an assuredness in his performances. There is still lots to work on and improve but everything he has done since coming in has been pleasing.

"Football doesn't often offer stability, that's the nature of the industry. He has all the tools - he's big, strong, commanding, I can hear him, he's extremely calm with his feet and his keeping is of a very good standard too. He just needs to build in a run of games, some consistency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He has shown everyone he is a solid platform for us, and he should be looking to enhance his reputation with every opportunity he is given.

Compatriot Warren O'Hora praised the impact Kelly has both on and off the field, saying Kelly has been an important addition to the dressing room at Stadium.

He said: "He's a big character, we all have a good laugh around him, and most importantly we trust him.