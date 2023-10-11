Keeper Kelly’s deal with MK Dons extended until January

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly will remain a part of the MK Dons fold until at least January after signing a new short-term deal

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly has signed a contract extension to remain at MK Dons until at least January.

The Irishman was signed as a free agent last month following an injury to Nathan Harness, leaving Dons with just one senior goalkeeper on their books in the form of Craig MacGillivray.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelly, who was a part of the Carlisle United squad which secured promotion from League Two last season, was drafted in as cover for the former Charlton keeper, who looks to be sidelined for several months after suffering an injury in training.

Read More Grim reality faced Kelly before he got the call to join MK Dons

But the Irishman was only signed on a short-term deal to cover the duration of Harness’ rehabilitation. With the 23-year-old set to be out until at least the New Year though, head coach Graham Alexander confirmed the stopper, who made his debut and kept a clean sheet against Oxford United in the EFL Trophy, has penned a new deal to keep him at the club until 2024.

“We've extended Michael Kelly's contract until January because Nathan will be out until January time anyway,” he confirmed while talking through the injury list at Stadium MK on Wednesday.

Alexander said there were no major concerns for Matt Dennis, who limped out on Saturday against Gillingham but has been training all week with the squad, while Dean Lewington remains out for at least another couple of weeks after a tightness in his hamstring.

Read More Emotional Hunter feared the worst with latest hamstring injury

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ash Hunter meanwhile is making strides towards a comeback. The 28-year-old, who celebrated his birthday a couple of weeks ago, is set for a scan on his hamstring later this week to see whether he is able to make a return to training. The former Morecambe man has been missing since the start of September with the injury.

Alexander said: “Ash was out on the grass with the physios a few days ago. He has a scan later this week, and if it goes well, he'll be able to join in with training again soon. That'll be great because we know what he can bring to the team.