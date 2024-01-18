Keeper MacGillivray makes loan switch to Stevenage

The proposed move was understood to have fallen through last week

Craig MacGillivray

Craig MacGillivray has agreed terms with Stevenage to join the League One club on loan less than six months after signing for MK Dons.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper had been Dons' first-choice this season, making 25 appearances for the club, keeping six clean sheets.

The former Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic man had been a familiar face to Dons supporters prior to his signing, having kept a clean sheet at the Pirelli Stadium last season for Burton Albion - a game which saw Dons relegated from League One.

Having established himself as the first choice this season, MacGillivray was left out of the side on Saturday and the 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers after rumours of the move had fallen through. However the move was rekindled, with the loan move confirmed on Thursday.

Head coach Mike Williamson said: "I have to respect players' wishes if they wish to explore something different, and this works for the club and the player. In this instance, I was happy for him to move on. It's just a loan for the moment, so the door is still open but I have to respect his wishes.

"It's credit to how well he has done. He's an experienced keeper and it's something he wanted to explore."

