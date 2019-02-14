Keeper Moore has support from Nicholls

Stuart Moore has the full backing of Lee Nicholls after the latter was dropped from MK Dons' first team on Tuesday night.

After a string of costly errors between the sticks, Nicholls was replaced by Moore at Rodney Parade, who went on to keep only Dons' second clean sheet of 2019.

Lee Nicholls

Moore, who had been limited to Checkatrade Trophy appearances this season, looks set to retain his position in the starting 11 for Saturday's trip to Carlisle, but says he has the full support of Nicholls.

He said: "It's disappointing for Lee - he wants to play as every keeper does. It's a very difficult position. I had not played much this season, only cup games and U23s football which has been vital, but we're very good with each other. We work hard and push each other.

"At the end of the day, it's difficult for him because he wants to be out there but he was brilliant for me tonight, helping me be ready for tonight. I really appreciate that."